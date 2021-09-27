Dry start to the new work and school week, mild temps linger

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Contrary to reports, I am still here and I should be back for a while at this point. Forecast-wise, we stay in pretty good shape for the last days of September. Can you believe October starts on Friday?

Today and Tonight

The average high for this time of the year is 75. We will be a smidge above that today. After some morning fog, sunny skies will push our temperatures close to 80 this afternoon. We’ll start off pretty chilly though, with most valleys running in the 40s and some 50s sprinkled in on the ridges.

Tonight, lows will drop back into the mid to upper 50s in the valleys and possibly low to mid-60s on the ridges under mostly clear skies. More fog is possible late.

Extended Forecast

I can tell you right now besides the above-average temperatures, most of this week will be pretty nice. I think we trend sunny and dry all the way through Friday, at least for the moment, based on the overnight data I looked at. Highs will stay in the upper 70s and low 80s until Friday and then drop back into the mid to upper 70s for the weekend with some slight rain chances.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.