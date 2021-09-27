Advertisement

City aiming to rehab historic pedestrian bridge

Historic pedestrian bridge repairs
Historic pedestrian bridge repairs(Allie Hennard)
By Allie Hennard
Published: Sep. 26, 2021 at 10:27 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The City of Bowling Green has approved applying for a grant that would be matched with $400,000 from the city to rehab the iconic College Street Pedestrian Bridge.

The $1.6 million Kentucky Transportation Cabinet for Transportation Alternatives Program Grant would be used for a wide range of repairs.

Those include taking off all layers of the lead paint on the bridge and repainting it to fix the problem permanently. New lighting, pier and deck repairs are also on the list.

Commissioners also approved issuing bonds of up to $6.5 million to refinance sewer and water bond for Bowling Green Municipal Utilities.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire Dept.: Traffic backing up on I-75 due to crash
Officials: Two injured in I-75 crash
Two Eastern Kentucky school districts make scheduling changes for the upcoming week
Pictured: E.R. Rudder
Rescue Squad: Founding member of Bush Fire Department dies
Knott County campground open for 2021 season
Knott County leaders hoping to expand Mine Made Adventure Park

Latest News

Photo Courtesy: Amy Cockerham, WJHL TV
Recruiters: Southwest Virginia man becomes one of the first in the region to join U.S. Space Force
Vicki Nelson-Jones, of Prichard, and Amy Bowen, of Paintsville, were arrested by the Drug...
Two women arrested on felony drug warrants
Pictures of Christopher "CJ" Gordon, Jr. and his family filled the Tipsy Cow Bar during a...
Tipsy Cow cornhole tournament raises funds for family of Fayette Co. student who died of COVID
Changes made to Main Street in Hazard
Changes made to Main Street in Hazard