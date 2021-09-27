Beattyville City Park restoration awarded 2021 Beautify the Bluegrass Governor’s Award

BEATTYVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - A restoration effort in Beattyville’s city park was recognized by the Governor on Monday.

Earlier this year, flooding devastated Beattyville City Park and left it in unsafe condition for visitors.

Jackson Energy Cooperative employees worked a combined total of 630 hours to help restore the park, earning the 2021 ‘Beautify the Bluegrass’ Governor’s Award.

Beattyville Mayor, Scott Jackson, led the efforts to repair playground equipment, fencing, buildings and landscaping.

“I am proud to partner with Kentucky’s electric cooperatives to support homegrown beautification efforts across the commonwealth and appreciate the cooperative spirit of Beautify the Bluegrass,” said Governor Andy Beshear. “When we say ‘Team Kentucky,’ this is what we’re talking about: Kentuckians who care about their communities and take action to help.”

