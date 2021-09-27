Advertisement

Beattyville City Park restoration awarded 2021 Beautify the Bluegrass Governor’s Award

(WKYT)
By Ethan Sirles
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 11:33 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEATTYVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - A restoration effort in Beattyville’s city park was recognized by the Governor on Monday.

Earlier this year, flooding devastated Beattyville City Park and left it in unsafe condition for visitors.

Jackson Energy Cooperative employees worked a combined total of 630 hours to help restore the park, earning the 2021 ‘Beautify the Bluegrass’ Governor’s Award.

Beattyville Mayor, Scott Jackson, led the efforts to repair playground equipment, fencing, buildings and landscaping.

“I am proud to partner with Kentucky’s electric cooperatives to support homegrown beautification efforts across the commonwealth and appreciate the cooperative spirit of Beautify the Bluegrass,” said Governor Andy Beshear. “When we say ‘Team Kentucky,’ this is what we’re talking about: Kentuckians who care about their communities and take action to help.”

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire Dept.: Traffic backing up on I-75 due to crash
Officials: Two injured in I-75 crash
Two Eastern Kentucky school districts make scheduling changes for the upcoming week
Pictured: E.R. Rudder
Rescue Squad: Founding member of Bush Fire Department dies
Vicki Nelson-Jones, of Prichard, and Amy Bowen, of Paintsville, were arrested by the Drug...
Two women arrested on felony drug warrants

Latest News

This map shows the dates where the colors of the leaves enter the peak season for change across...
Fall Foliage 2021: When is the best time to look here in the mountains?
Apple’s new device could be used to track people unknowingly
Save the Children joins with Volunteers of America to celebrate opening of children’s library
Whitley County man pleads guilty on kidnapping charges