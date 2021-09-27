Apple’s new device could be used to track people unknowingly

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - AirTags, Apple’s tracking system for personal items, which launched in April, might be used to track people without their consent.

The devices use the ‘Find My’ app on Apple products to track people’s location. They are not the same as “stalkerware,” which is software installed on someone’s device to track personal information.

According to some viral posts on TikTok, some people have found the AirTags potentially being used to track them.

We will be talking with law enforcement to see what can be done to prevent something like this from happening to you.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.