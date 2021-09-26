HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - High pressure keeps us warm and mostly dry into the next work week.

Tonight through Monday night

A beautiful evening is in store across the mountains. We remain dry under mostly clear skies. Temperatures will fall into the lower-50s. We will have to keep an eye out for some patchy fog through the overnight hours.

This gorgeous weather continues into Monday. We stay dry under mostly sunny skies. High temperatures will be warmer as we top out in the lower-80s.

We remain dry through Monday night. Again, we will keep an eye out for some areas of patchy fog. We sit under partly cloudy skies with low temperatures falling into the upper-50s to lower-60s.

Mostly Dry Weather Continues

We remain mostly dry through the middle of the week.

A shower or two is possible on Tuesday as a cold front sweeps through the area, but the majority of us will stay dry as moisture will be limited. We stay under a mix of sun and clouds with highs staying in the lower-80s.

Mostly sunny skies continue into Wednesday. We look to stay dry with highs topping out in the lower-80s.

Clouds begin to increase across the mountains on Thursday. We remain dry under mostly cloudy skies. Again, high temperatures will reach the lower-80s.

Extended Forecast

Into the weekend, a cold front may bring better rain chances into the mountains.

We look to stay mostly cloudy on Friday with a few showers around the region. Highs reach the upper-70s.

Again, a few showers could be possible on Saturday under mostly cloudy skies. High temperatures top out in the mid-70s.

Into Sunday, we remain under mostly cloudy skies. Showers continue to be possible as a front works its way into the area. Highs reach the lower-70s.

This weekend forecast will probably change between now and then as models get a better handle on that incoming cold front, so be sure to check back for further updates in the coming days!

