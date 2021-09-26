Advertisement

Union falls to Warner, 31-24

By John Lowe
Published: Sep. 25, 2021 at 8:57 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
BARBOURVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - For the second straight week, Union let a game slip away at home.

The Bulldogs (1-2) hung around with Warner University for most of the game, even spear-heading a third quarter comeback, but a late interception that led to a Royals (2-2) touchdown spelled doom.

Former “Last Chance U” star Isaiah Wright led the Bulldogs with 172 yards and three touchdowns rushing on 26 carries.

Union will start conference play on Oct. 2 against Kentucky Christian.

