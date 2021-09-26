Three dead after plane crash

UPDATE - 9/26/2021 @ 7:14 p.m.

FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Three people have died after a plane crash in Fayette County Sunday evening.

West Virginia State Police say it was just before 10 a.m. that the call came in to dispatchers about a plane crash in the Lansing Area of the county. Once first responders got on scene, the wreck was located behind a barn on Opossum Creek Road, near the New River Gorge Airport.

Troopers say Nick Fletcher, 38, Michael Taphouse, 36, and Wesley Farley, 39, all of the Chesapeake Virginia area, were on board and passed away from the crash.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) were contacted and now will take control of the investigation.

State Police say federal officials will be on scene tomorrow to determine a cause.

UPDATE - 9/26/2021 @ 4:29 p.m.

FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Emergency crews are clearing the scene of a plane down in Fayette County Sunday afternoon.

According to the Anstead Fire Department’s Public Information Officer, first responders were called out around 10 a.m. to a small plane down near Opossum Creek Road in Victor. The site is not far from the New River Gorge Airport.

The fire department confirmed to WSAZ that people were on board of the plane but have not released the status of injuries.

WSAZ crews on scene said there has been no visible fire at this point but the fire department is standing by.

Emergency crews that responded to the scene include the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), Fayette County Sheriff’s Department, several fire departments and EMS services.

Plane down in Fayette County.

Fayette County Emergency Services says the plane landed in a wooded area. Our reporter on scene says the plane is not visible.

State Police say the investigation is being handed over to the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB). Officials tell WSAZ they will be back to the scene again on Monday to continue investigating.

ORIGINAL STORY- 9/26/2021

FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Emergency crews are on scene investigating a plane down in Fayette County Sunday afternoon.

The plane is in the woods around Opossum Creek Road in Victor, which is just near the New River Gorge Campground, according to Fayette County Emergency Services.

Emergency officials said right now, fire, law enforcement and EMS are on scene and they’re waiting on federal partners to come in to help with the investigation before releasing any further information.

They could not confirm any injuries at this time.

