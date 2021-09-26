Louder than Life vendor found dead on second day of festival identified

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Hours before the Louder than Life Festival was scheduled to open its doors on Friday morning, a vendor was found dead after an apparent overdose.

On Sunday, the vendor was identified by the Jefferson County Coroner as Nicholaus Davis, 40, from Louisville.

The official cause and manner of death are pending toxicology reports.

Danny Wimmer Presents, the event organizer of Louder than Life, issued a statement on the death Friday afternoon.

“The well-being of our festival goers, staff, vendors, volunteers and artists is our primary concern, and we work diligently to ensure the safest event possible. Overnight, a member of our team discovered an unresponsive contract vendor in a working zone. EMS was dispatched immediately and confirmed the death as an apparent overdose. Our deepest condolences, thoughts and prayers go out to the family and friends.”

WAVE 3 News Now (WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.