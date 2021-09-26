Kickoff time announced for Kentucky-Florida

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) -The 72nd edition of the Kentucky-Florida rivalry game will be played at 6 p.m. in Lexington and broadcast on ESPN.

The late kick was previously announced as either 6 or 7 p.m. Mississippi State vs Texas A&M will fill the SEC Network slot.

Florida leads the all-time series 53-18. Kentucky’s last win was in 2018 in Gainesville, ending the 32-year losing streak.

