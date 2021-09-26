Advertisement

Kickoff time announced for Kentucky-Florida

Florida cornerback Kaiir Elam looks to stop Kentucky quarterback Terry Wilson during the first...
Florida cornerback Kaiir Elam looks to stop Kentucky quarterback Terry Wilson during the first half of a game Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, in Gainesville, Fla.(John Raoux/AP)
By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Sep. 26, 2021 at 5:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) -The 72nd edition of the Kentucky-Florida rivalry game will be played at 6 p.m. in Lexington and broadcast on ESPN.

The late kick was previously announced as either 6 or 7 p.m. Mississippi State vs Texas A&M will fill the SEC Network slot.

Florida leads the all-time series 53-18. Kentucky’s last win was in 2018 in Gainesville, ending the 32-year losing streak.

