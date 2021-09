LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - In their first true road test since late 2019, the Cats won 16-10 over the South Carolina Gamecocks.

Kentucky is 4-0 before welcoming in the Florida Gators.

Set the tone with a 12-play, 75-yard drive to start the game capped by a @_KS20_ 15-yard rushing TD

Kicker Matt Ruffolo scored three field goals for the Cats, making up the majority of scoring.

@RuffoloMatthew extends our lead to 16-7 with 4:26 to play.



That drive went 51 yards over nine plays and took 5:17 off the clock

