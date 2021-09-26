Kentucky Ranked No. 23 in Coaches’ Poll

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Cats are ranked No. 23 in the AFCA Coaches’ Poll after a 16-10 win on the road at South Carolina.

Kentucky has not been ranked in a regular-season poll since 2018, finishing that season No. 11/12.

Florida is ninth in the Coaches’ Bowl following a win over Tennessee. The rivalry game will feature both teams ranked for the first time since 2007.

