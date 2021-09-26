Advertisement

Kentucky Ranked No. 23 in Coaches’ Poll

Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops (center) runs out with his team before an NCAA college football...
Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops (center) runs out with his team before an NCAA college football game against Missouri in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)(Michael Clubb | AP)
By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Sep. 26, 2021 at 1:48 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Cats are ranked No. 23 in the AFCA Coaches’ Poll after a 16-10 win on the road at South Carolina.

Kentucky has not been ranked in a regular-season poll since 2018, finishing that season No. 11/12.

Florida is ninth in the Coaches’ Bowl following a win over Tennessee. The rivalry game will feature both teams ranked for the first time since 2007.

