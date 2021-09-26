Advertisement

Housing Authority delivers beds for kids, the elderly and the disabled

By Ana Medina
Published: Sep. 25, 2021 at 9:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On Saturday, the Housing Authority of Bowling Green alongside several other community partners delivered 50 beds for the 6th Annual Build a Bed.

The beds going to children, those that may be disabled, and the elderly who are without beds.

A joint partnership between the Housing Authority, Independence Bank, and the Kentucky AmeriCorps staff and volunteers helped with the delivery and assembly.

Brent Austin with Independence Bank is proud to be a part of the event, “it’s fantastic to see the smiles on these kids’ faces when they get a brand new mattress. We found many of these kids have been sleeping on the floor on couches, on piled up clothes on the floor just to give them something soft to lay on. So it’s, it’s terrific to be able to give somebody a bed to sleep on.”

Joyce Johnson of the Housing Authority adds, “It is, it’s something that most of us think is just part of natural life that you just, you just have a bed but these some of these kids don’t have that.”

The donations for the beds and what comes alongside with them come from: Tempur & Sealy, Independence Banks, Bowling Green Rotary Club, Bowling Green Kiwanis Club, BG Public Library, and Country Oven Bakery include: mattresses, bed frames, complete bedding sets, pillows, baked goods, books, hand sanitizer, and oral hygiene items will be given to each recipient.

