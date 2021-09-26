Advertisement

Frontier Behavioral Health hosts second annual Recovery Walk

By Alyssa Williams
Published: Sep. 26, 2021 at 5:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Frontier Behavioral Health held its second Recovery Walk in downtown Paintsville on Saturday.

This event included live music, guest speakers, a candlelight vigil, and the recovery walk, which is an opportunity for former addiction program patients and current program patients to show the Paintsville community that there is a light at the end of the tunnel when it comes to addiction.

“One of the things we want to try to do is, we want to make sure that the public understands that the folks that come through our program, you know, there really is hope, you know, for these folks to get on the path to recovery,” said Frontier Behavioral Health CEO, Randy Hunter.

And no one knows the path to recovery better than Billy Jack Holiday, a recovered addict who now works with Frontier Behavioral Health to help other individuals find sobriety:

“I worked and I worked hard. Now it’s a blessing to truly be able to help others while helping myself,” said Holliday.

Chanel Musick, Residential Coordinator for Frontier Behavioral Health said it’s an honor to see firsthand how recovery can benefit the lives of others:

“This is the most rewarding job you can have. You get involved in them. You wanna know their stories, you wanna know their kids, you wanna know their families. It makes you understand it and appreciate it that you’re helping people live again.”

Organizers said that the event brought in more than 100 participants.

They add that they hope to host even more participants next year.

