Fall staple Huber’s Orchard and Winery shows business is booming for outdoor activities

STARLIGHT, Ind. (WAVE) - The cool, crisp fall air pulled people away from the usual farmers markets and brought them back to a seasonal gem in Starlight.

Seventh-generation farmer A.J. Huber of Huber’s Orchard and Winery said hundreds come in to experience a fall tradition.

“October is our busiest time of the year,” Huber said. “End of September, first of October, we harvest our apples, grapes and pumpkins our three biggest crops we grow here. We have been fruit farms for over 170 years now.”

There was no shortage of pumpkins and gourds which draw a crowd to the marketplace. However, Huber’s said it’s the pumpkin patch experience that makes the farm a staple for families.

“Jump on the wagon, go out and pick your own pumpkin,” Huber said. “We have 80 acres of pumpkins they can go out and choose from.”

Hundreds of families set out looking for the perfect pumpkin to take. The farm estimates around 300,000 people will walk through the vines over the next couple of months.

The state of Indiana said farms much like Huber’s bring in 11.5 billion dollars to the state through agritourism. The hope is that people walk away with a greater understanding and appreciation for local produce.

Huber’s said the pandemic has not slowed down that interest.

“Last year we were very busy because we were open,” Huber said. “With the outdoor aspect everyone felt comfortable and safe here.”

Staff said they never really slowed down and are glad people continue to bring their families out to the farm.

WAVE 3 News Now (WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.