Fall fun takes place at a Breathitt County Farmer’s Market

BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The UK Robinson Center Farmer’s Market in Breathitt County took place Saturday morning.

The farmer’s market was in partnership with the Breathitt County Public Library and the Breathitt County Extension Office.

Organizers said they wanted to offer fun activities for children, including pumpkin painting and a story time with Miss Kentucky 2021 Haley Wheeler.

”We’re tickled to have Haley Wheeler here, Miss Kentucky ‘21,” said Harold Holbrook with the farmer’s market. “She’s just the most pleasant person, agreed to come and help. She said, ‘I’m here, put me to work,’ and that’s great.”

The farmer’s market is open every Wednesday and Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. until Oct. 23rd.

