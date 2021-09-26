Eckert’s Orchard celebrates fall with pumpkin and apple picking

VERSAILLES, Ky. (WKYT) - Cars filled the parking lot as people lined up to enjoy fall festivities at Eckert’s Orchard Sunday.

“This weekend is the last weekend of our apple fest, so you can pick apples through October 31st both we kinda switch focuses come next weekend and change over into pumpkin fest,” said Megan Fields, Eckert’s Orchard farm manager. “This weekend, you can pick apples and pumpkins.”

When you get to the farm, you don’t see apples and pumpkins that you can pick right away.

“We have a wagon ride, so you get to get on the wagon and ride out to the beautiful farm and get dropped off in the apple orchard as well as the pumpkin patch,” said Fields.

The apples and pumpkins can be bought by weight. They also have apples, cider doughnuts, and other goodies you can get inside. On the outside, they also have other fun activities.

“Our corn maze which is the Kentucky Castle this year, and then we also have our jump pillow, camel rides, train rides. In addition to on Friday and Saturday nights, we have bonfires and a haunted hayride,” said Fields.

Fields said they are also following local state guidelines to make sure people are safe at the farm.

“Asking people to socially distance. You are welcome to wear a mask. We follow all state protocols that are given to us. Our wagons have dividers, and so families can kinda sit together, but us being an open-air market and 90 percent of our activities are outdoors,” said Fields.

Pumpkin and apple season last until October 31st. Eckert’s Orchard is open Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Friday & Saturday from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.

