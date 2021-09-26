Advertisement

Bowling Green woman speaks on the impact Orange Theory Fitness has had on her

Orange Theory Fitness
Orange Theory Fitness(Ana Medina)
By Ana Medina
Published: Sep. 25, 2021 at 9:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On Saturday afternoon members of Orange Theory Fitness got to test their fitness skills for the dri-tri.

During the dri-tri members will test their limits and also their endurance during various exercises.

For some going to a gym is a place where one can relax and clear the mind, to some it’s more than just that, and for one Bowling Green woman, Orange Theory gave her a new perspective on life.

Autumn Luntzel is a realtor for Coldwell Banker but she is also a member of Orange Theory, “Orange Theory has given me my life back. They love you for exactly who you are, you walk in the doors, they know your name, and they are so excited to see you. And that is my favorite part. Especially someone that struggles with a lot of anxiety and mental health issues. Like I never, not feel loved here. You will never know if anybody here has a bad day because everybody’s just so loving and kind and I think that’s so unique.”

Autumn adds that it is goal-oriented and even when the person next to you might be all out of breath on the treadmill they’re still cheering for you, she says those at Orange Theory have become her family.

