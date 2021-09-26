Booster shots won’t end the pandemic, CDC says

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE/CNN) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration both agree that millions of people in the U.S. can get COVID-19 booster shots, but health officials stress this is not a solution against the potentially deadly virus.

There is some progress in the fight against COVID-19. Average daily cases are at a low not seen since early August.

However, health officials say the battle is far from over.

About 64 percent of eligible people in the US are now fully vaccinated, according to the CDC.

While some Americans have already had a third shot, more than 70 million eligible Americans have yet to roll up their sleeves for the first time.

“We’re seeing people not getting vaccinated even though vaccines will save their life,” CNN Medical Analyst Dr. Leana Wen said. “It’s really unfortunate at this point because the data are so clear, the evidence is so overwhelming.”

Health officials say getting a potentially life-saving shot should not be a political issue.

“This isn’t Democrat or Republican, this is life and death,” Ada County, Idaho Coroner Dotti Owens said. “When have we gotten to the point where we are so determined to either be a red state or a blue state, versus saving lives.”

CDC Director Doctor Rochelle Walensky says the booster shots will help, but they won’t give the U.S. the upper hand on the virus.

“Infections among the unvaccinated continue to fuel this pandemic resulting in a rising number of cases, hospitalizations and deaths,” Walensky said.

The average rate of COVID-19 deaths in the ten least vaccinated states more-than-quadrupled the rate found in the ten most vaccinated states, according to a CNN analysis of data from the CDC and Johns Hopkins University.

