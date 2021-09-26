Advertisement

AP Top 25: Clemson falls 16 spots to No. 25; NC State enters at No. 23.

Clemson's D.J. Uiagalelei (5) stiff arms North Carolina State's Jakeen Harris (6) during the...
Clemson's D.J. Uiagalelei (5) stiff arms North Carolina State's Jakeen Harris (6) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)(Karl B DeBlaker | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 26, 2021 at 2:26 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP/WYMT) -- Clemson tumbled to No. 25 in The Associated Press college football poll on Sunday, snapping its streak of 97 straight weeks in the top 10.

The Tigers (2-2) lost for the second time this season Saturday — falling in double overtime to North Carolina State — and dropped 16 spots from No. 9 in the AP Top 25.

Clemson’s top-10 streak was tied with Alabama for the longest current run in college football and second-longest in the history of the AP poll, behind Miami’s 137 from 1985-93.

The Crimson Tide remained No. 1 with 58 first-place votes out of 62. No. 2 Georgia received the remaining four first-place votes. Oregon stayed No. 3. Penn State moved up two spots to No. 4, Iowa held at No. 5 and Oklahoma slipped two spots to No. 6.

Cincinnati moved up a spot to No. 7 and Arkansas jumped eight spots to No. 8 after beating Texas A&M. The Razorbacks have their best ranking since they were No. 8 early in the 2012 season.

The Southeastern Conference has four teams in the top 10 and five of 12 in the top 12, including Mississippi at No. 12.

Kentucky received 26 votes, the most this season, after beating South Carolina on the road.

RANKTEAMRECORDVOTESPREVIOUS
1Alabama (58)(4-0)1,5461
2Georgia (4)(4-0)1,4922
3Oregon(4-0)1,4113
4Penn State(4-0)1,2836
5Iowa(4-0)1,2775
6Oklahoma(4-0)1,2124
7Cincinnati(3-0)1,1548
8Arkansas(4-0)1,09416
9Notre Dame(4-0)1,07612
10Florida(3-1)1,01911
11Ohio State(3-1)1,00510
12Ole Miss(3-0)85213
13BYU(4-0)74815
14Michigan(4-0)67719
15Texas A&M(3-1)6517
16Coastal Carolina(4-0)61317
17Michigan State(4-0)58120
18Fresno State(4-1)41522
19Oklahoma State(4-0)341-
20UCLA(3-1)31624
21Baylor(4-0)233-
22Auburn(3-1)19723
23NC State(3-1)145-
24Wake Forest(4-0)142-
25Clemson(2-2)1389

Also receiving votes: Texas 131, Maryland 91, San Diego State 57, Boston College 55, SMU 44, Kentucky 26, Iowa State 25, LSU 24, Arizona State 23, Virginia Tech 20, Wisconsin 13, Rutgers 6, Kansas State 5, UTSA 4, Oregon State 4, Louisville 3, North Carolina 1

