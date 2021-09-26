AP Top 25: Clemson falls 16 spots to No. 25; NC State enters at No. 23.

NEW YORK (AP/WYMT) -- Clemson tumbled to No. 25 in The Associated Press college football poll on Sunday, snapping its streak of 97 straight weeks in the top 10.

The Tigers (2-2) lost for the second time this season Saturday — falling in double overtime to North Carolina State — and dropped 16 spots from No. 9 in the AP Top 25.

Clemson’s top-10 streak was tied with Alabama for the longest current run in college football and second-longest in the history of the AP poll, behind Miami’s 137 from 1985-93.

The Crimson Tide remained No. 1 with 58 first-place votes out of 62. No. 2 Georgia received the remaining four first-place votes. Oregon stayed No. 3. Penn State moved up two spots to No. 4, Iowa held at No. 5 and Oklahoma slipped two spots to No. 6.

Cincinnati moved up a spot to No. 7 and Arkansas jumped eight spots to No. 8 after beating Texas A&M. The Razorbacks have their best ranking since they were No. 8 early in the 2012 season.

The Southeastern Conference has four teams in the top 10 and five of 12 in the top 12, including Mississippi at No. 12.

Kentucky received 26 votes, the most this season, after beating South Carolina on the road.

RANK TEAM RECORD VOTES PREVIOUS 1 Alabama (58) (4-0) 1,546 1 2 Georgia (4) (4-0) 1,492 2 3 Oregon (4-0) 1,411 3 4 Penn State (4-0) 1,283 6 5 Iowa (4-0) 1,277 5 6 Oklahoma (4-0) 1,212 4 7 Cincinnati (3-0) 1,154 8 8 Arkansas (4-0) 1,094 16 9 Notre Dame (4-0) 1,076 12 10 Florida (3-1) 1,019 11 11 Ohio State (3-1) 1,005 10 12 Ole Miss (3-0) 852 13 13 BYU (4-0) 748 15 14 Michigan (4-0) 677 19 15 Texas A&M (3-1) 651 7 16 Coastal Carolina (4-0) 613 17 17 Michigan State (4-0) 581 20 18 Fresno State (4-1) 415 22 19 Oklahoma State (4-0) 341 - 20 UCLA (3-1) 316 24 21 Baylor (4-0) 233 - 22 Auburn (3-1) 197 23 23 NC State (3-1) 145 - 24 Wake Forest (4-0) 142 - 25 Clemson (2-2) 138 9

Also receiving votes: Texas 131, Maryland 91, San Diego State 57, Boston College 55, SMU 44, Kentucky 26, Iowa State 25, LSU 24, Arizona State 23, Virginia Tech 20, Wisconsin 13, Rutgers 6, Kansas State 5, UTSA 4, Oregon State 4, Louisville 3, North Carolina 1