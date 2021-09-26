2021 Fall Knott County Trail Ride begins

KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Knott County’s largest event kicked off Sunday at the Mine Made Adventure Park.

The highly anticipated Fall Trail Ride began at 1 p.m. with a steady stream of campers and RV’s coming in to secure a spot.

“It’s everybody’s last opportunity to get out before winter actually sets in,” Knott County Judge-Executive Jeff Dobson said. “Last time to get out with family and enjoy some fun outdoor events.”

While the one in the spring had a great turnout, Dobson said they are worried the COVID-19 pandemic will affect this season.

“It’s a little slower than it usually but I think that as the day goes on and the week goes on, folks will continue to roll in,” he said. “I think we’re going to have a good turnout. The weather looks great, really nice out here today, I mean you couldn’t ask for better weather.”

However, tourism commission officials are optimistic as the event has seen more than 200 riders so far.

“You know, our campgrounds a good thing that we can use to compare to because out there it stays busy all year,” Vice-Chair Danny Laferty said. “I don’t see this being a problem.”

Dobson said last spring the event saw more than 2,000 riders participate.

“We’re looking for 2,000-2,200 this time. Who knows, we could have 2,500 to 2,800 roll in here, so, we’re really pleased,” he said. “We have a lot of outside folks coming in here, going to spend a lot of local money here at local businesses, that’s going to really boost them.”

Knott County leaders are asking riders to stay at their individual campsites.

“You know, I encourage people to get vaccinated and follow guidelines, play it safe,” Dobson said. “Just look out for your friends and especially look out for your family.”

Laferty said it is an event that is perfect given the circumstances.

“It gives them a chance to come outdoors, see people, talk to people,” he said. “They can stay their distance, still talk and have fun. Have good food, listen to music, watch horse shows, great opportunity.”

The event will last until October 2nd.

