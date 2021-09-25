Woman arrested after admitting to shooting man, placing body in crawl space

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A woman has been arrested after admitting to shooting a man and placing his body in a crawl space in West Buechel on Thursday morning.

Sara McQuilling, 40, was charged with murder, abuse of a corpse, and theft by unlawful taking according to an arrest report from Louisville Metro Police.

West Buechel police responded to the 3700 block of Roosevelt Avenue, near Preston Highway, on a welfare check around 10 a.m. on Thursday.

When they arrived, the body of a victim was found in a crawl space under the floor. The victim had been shot and killed, officers confirmed.

Police also noticed the victim’s vehicle was missing from the property.

On Friday, police said McQuilling was located inside of the victim’s vehicle, and later admitted to officers in a statement she had shot the victim and placed his body in the crawl space.

McQuilling told officers she left the residence and came back to take the victim’s truck, according to the arrest report.

Police located a revolver inside of a black purse with the suspect’s health insurance cards.

The victim has not yet been identified by police.

McQuilling was booked in Metro Corrections. Her next court appearance is Sept. 27.

