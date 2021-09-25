Volunteers needed for annual Lake Cumberland cleanup

LAKE CUMBERLAND, Ky. (WKYT/WYMT) - Volunteers are needed for the annual Friends of Lake Cumberland Cleanup.

The cleanup coincides with National Public Lands Day and is organized by the U.S. Corps of Engineers.

It is being held in several counties including Pulaski and Wayne.

Cleanup can be done at the registration site, or you can board boats to clean by shorelines.

Volunteers are encouraged to wear sturdy shoes. Life vests and trash bags will be provided.

Registration starts at 8 a.m. Cleanup will end at Noon.

More information can be found by following this link.

