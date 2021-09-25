Advertisement

Two Eastern Kentucky school districts make scheduling changes for the upcoming week

(WMBF News)
By Dakota Makres
Published: Sep. 25, 2021 at 1:58 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LETCHER/FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Two Eastern Kentucky school districts announced they are making scheduling changes for next week.

Jenkins Independent School officials said the district will be moving to virtual instruction beginning on Monday, Sept. 27th through Friday, Oct. 8th.

The district will have a drive-thru on Monday beginning at noon at the middle and high school campuses so to allow K-2 students to pick up Chromebooks.

Students are expected to join a Google Meets with their teachers to receive instruction. You can see more from the school district below:

Floyd County Schools officials said there will be no classes on Monday, Sept. 27th through Sept. 30th.

They add the next two school days are scheduled as Fall break. Students will be back to class on Tuesday, Oct. 5th.

Parents can pick up breakfast and lunch for each child enrolled in school on Monday from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. at any school. Students will receive five breakfast and lunch meals.

“This time will allow us to do a deep cleaning of our facilities,” officials said. “And will give families and employees opportunities to get themselves or their children ages 12 and up vaccinated if they so choose.”

See more from Floyd County Schools below:

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Andy Beshear gives a COVID update
Gov. Andy Beshear announces less than 4,000 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, no more yellow counties
Beshear announces new respirators to be made in-state
“They’re not just new jobs, they’re good jobs”; Governor Andy Beshear holds Team Kentucky update
Troopers with Kentucky State Police arrested 34-year-old Phillip Adam Webb Thursday, September...
KSP: Louisa man arrested on child porn charges
A few years ago the Housing Development Alliance, working with the City of Hazard, began work...
“I’m as happy as I can be.” First resident moves into Allais area subdivision
Three children were reportedly thrown from Cross Lake bridge on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021. One of...
2 children reportedly thrown from bridge, killing 1; Woman in custody

Latest News

Liam, which means "guardian" or "protector" in Irish, was euthanized after his veterinarian...
‘FOUND HELP ME’: Puppy found suffering in box at KHS dies after weeklong fight
‘It definitely is more significant’ | Doctor warns pregnant COVID cases becoming more severe
SolarBiotech comes to Va.
SolarBiotech announces start-up location in Southwestern Virginia
Emergency road repair funds awarded to Perry County