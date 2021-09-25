Two Eastern Kentucky school districts make scheduling changes for the upcoming week

LETCHER/FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Two Eastern Kentucky school districts announced they are making scheduling changes for next week.

Jenkins Independent School officials said the district will be moving to virtual instruction beginning on Monday, Sept. 27th through Friday, Oct. 8th.

The district will have a drive-thru on Monday beginning at noon at the middle and high school campuses so to allow K-2 students to pick up Chromebooks.

Students are expected to join a Google Meets with their teachers to receive instruction. You can see more from the school district below:

Floyd County Schools officials said there will be no classes on Monday, Sept. 27th through Sept. 30th.

They add the next two school days are scheduled as Fall break. Students will be back to class on Tuesday, Oct. 5th.

Parents can pick up breakfast and lunch for each child enrolled in school on Monday from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. at any school. Students will receive five breakfast and lunch meals.

“This time will allow us to do a deep cleaning of our facilities,” officials said. “And will give families and employees opportunities to get themselves or their children ages 12 and up vaccinated if they so choose.”

See more from Floyd County Schools below:

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.