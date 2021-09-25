Advertisement

SolarBiotech announces start-up location in Southwestern Virginia

By Ethan Sirles
Published: Sep. 24, 2021
WISE COUNTY, Va. (WYMT) - SolarBiotech officials announced the opening of a start-up in Norton, Virginia.

The business, which is said to be completely sustainable, could be a big boost to the economy in the region, said officials with the business.

The company was originally founded in 2019 and is based out of Raleigh, North Carolina.

