Sheriff: 10-month-old found safe after homicide suspects take it on the road

The 10-month-old is expected to be released to the Department of Child Services.
McMinn County shooting suspects
McMinn County shooting suspects(MCSO)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Sep. 25, 2021 at 6:38 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
MCMINN COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Four are dead after a homicide in McMinn County, according to a release from the McMinn County Sheriff Joe Guy.

Deputies responded to a reported shooting of multiple people at a home on County Road 60 just west of Riceville around 9 a.m. Saturday, the release said. Upon arrival, deputies said they found three women and one man dead from gunshot wounds.

“It appears that there were initially six people present at the residence,” said Sheriff Guy. “When a male suspect and a female suspect arrived after 8 a.m. there was some kind of dispute that took place between the female suspect and the male victim over a 10-month old whom they are the parents of. At some point the dispute turned violent and the four victims were shot. One witness escaped and the other pretended to be injured and survived. The suspected then took the child and left the scene”

The suspects in the incident were identified as Curtis D. Smith, 38, of Etowah, and Jazzmine Hall, 27, of Athens. The release also identified the four victims as Trevon Hall, 36, Skylar Hawn, 24, Jesse Dupree, 40, and Brandi Harris, 39.

The suspects were later taken into custody, MCSO officials said, at a home in Polk County. The 10-month-old is expected to be released to the Department of Children’s Services.

“This has been a challenging day for our community, and our prayers continue to be with the families of the victims of this terrible incident,” said Sheriff Guy.

This is an ongoing investigation.

