Advertisement

Sayre Christian Village holds first-ever ‘Ride to Remember’ event

Today’s event proceeds went to the Alzheimer’s Association and the Sayre Christian Village...
Today’s event proceeds went to the Alzheimer’s Association and the Sayre Christian Village memory care unit. The event had a BBQ meal along with rides for the seniors.(WKYT)
By Ally Blake
Published: Sep. 25, 2021 at 3:01 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On September 25, from 9 AM to 2 PM, Sayre Christian Village hosted their first “Ride to Remember” charity ride and car show.

Proceeds of the event went to the Alzheimer’s Association and the Sayre Christian Village memory care unit. The event had a BBQ meal along with rides for the seniors.

Additionally, they had live music, and even in the rain, people continued to show out and have fun. Because of the pandemic, it’s been challenging to hold fundraising events safely.

CEO Karen Venis was happy to see people come out to support them, rain or shine.

“A ride to remember is for our residents that have memory impairment and so in our two memory care communities which we are blessed to have two communities on campus,” she said. “We have a lot of residents who have memory impairment, cognitive impairment or Alzheimer’s, or dementia. We’re raising money for them today,” said Venis.

A lot of people came out to support the cause. Even 97-year-old Paul Fredrick got to ride on a motorcycle with one of his caretakers for the first time in his life.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two Eastern Kentucky school districts make scheduling changes for the upcoming week
Gov. Andy Beshear gives a COVID update
Gov. Andy Beshear announces less than 4,000 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, no more yellow counties
Beshear announces new respirators to be made in-state
“They’re not just new jobs, they’re good jobs”; Governor Andy Beshear holds Team Kentucky update
Troopers with Kentucky State Police arrested 34-year-old Phillip Adam Webb Thursday, September...
KSP: Louisa man arrested on child porn charges
Pikeville opens new medical center
PMC ribbon-cutting aims to cut barriers for healthcare access

Latest News

A weekend-long pride celebration held at Pivot Brewing.
Lexington community rallies to create ‘Pride Festival Junior’; weekend-long Pride celebrations
Orange Theory Fitness
Bowling Green woman speaks on the impact Orange Theory Fitness has had on her
build a bed
Housing Authority delivers beds for kids, the elderly and the disabled
BREATHITT COUNTY VOSOT 9/25 7PM
Fall fun takes place at a Breathitt County Farmer’s Market
A beloved mailman was welcomed back after a long battle with COVID-19.
Beloved mailman welcomed back by NKY neighborhood after long battle with COVID-19