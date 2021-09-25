Advertisement

Rescue Squad: Founding member of Bush Fire Department dies

Pictured: E.R. Rudder
By Dakota Makres
Published: Sep. 25, 2021 at 3:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - London-Laurel Rescue Squad officials posted on Facebook about the death of E.R. Rudder.

They say he was a founding member of the Bush Fire Department in 1975 and was a Captain.

He also worked as a Laurel County Sheriff’s Deputy and was a former principal of Sublimity Elementary School.

We do not have any word yet on funeral arraignments.

