Pikeville falls to Lexington Christian, 31-14
Published: Sep. 25, 2021 at 12:41 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - In one of their last major tests before district play begins next month, the Pikeville Panthers picked up their first loss at Lexington Christian, 31-14.
The Panthers (4-1) hung tough with the Eagles, trailing only 17-14 at the half.
Blake Birchfield led the Panthers on the ground with 232 yards on 26 carries, including touchdown runs of 80 and 75 yards.
The Panthers will return to action next Friday at Madison Southern before starting district play against Sayre at home.
