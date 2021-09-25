Pikeville falls to Lexington Christian, 31-14

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - In one of their last major tests before district play begins next month, the Pikeville Panthers picked up their first loss at Lexington Christian, 31-14.

The Panthers (4-1) hung tough with the Eagles, trailing only 17-14 at the half.

Lexington Christian 17 Pikeville 14 at Halftime from LCA. Panthers have scored on 80 & 75 runs from Blake Birchfield. The Panther defense has done enough to keep PHS in it at the break. The Eagles will receive to start the 3rd. #HailPikeville pic.twitter.com/nZE6ZiR3Li — PHS Panther Football (@PikevilleHSFB) September 25, 2021

Blake Birchfield led the Panthers on the ground with 232 yards on 26 carries, including touchdown runs of 80 and 75 yards.

The Panthers will return to action next Friday at Madison Southern before starting district play against Sayre at home.

