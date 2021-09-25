Advertisement

Knott County leaders hoping to expand Mine Made Adventure Park

Knott County campground open for 2021 season
By Chas Jenkins
Published: Sep. 25, 2021 at 5:37 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - With continued success at the Mine Made Adventure Park, Knott County officials are hoping to expand.

Seeing a consistent growth over the years, with 2019 the park generating the city around $130,000, in 2020 the park earned $125,000 despite the COVID-19 pandemic, and this year the county has already reached more than $200,000.

Knott County Judge-Executive Jeff Dobson said if the park continues to grow in revenue, they will need to expand.

“We want to have new things for them to see when they come back, not see the same old things,” he said. “The more opportunities we have out here for people to come and see, the more they are going to come back.”

Dobson said while it is not official, plans of expansion are in the works.

