Dry and mild weather for the next few days

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After a few rain showers early Saturday afternoon, things are looking much drier the next few days across Eastern Kentucky.

A weak cold front crossed the mountains on Saturday bringing a few showers and clouds to the region, but it is quickly moving on out of town. In its wake, high pressure is building in and that looks to bring us nice and dry weather for the next few days.

For Sunday expect a little bit of patchy morning fog with chilly lows in the mid to upper 40s. As the fog clears we will see sunshine with highs in the lower 70s. Monday is looking warmer and pretty nice with highs near 80 and plenty of sunshine. Morning lows will be near the 50 mark.

Tuesday and Wednesday are going to be a tricky forecast, as a cold front will be dropping in from the northeast (not a direction we usually see our weather come in from). The big question is how close does the front move near Eastern Kentucky? The closer it gets, the better chance of clouds and rain we will see, and temperatures that would be a little below average. If the front stays just off to our east, we will see mainly sunny skies and high temperatures near 80, with lows in the mid 50s. Right now we’re going to split the difference and call it partly sunny with a slight chance of an isolated shower, but stay tuned as the forecast evolves.

Either way, the latter half of the workweek looks dry with temperatures just below our seasonal averages.

