LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - According to a report from 247Sports, Reed Sheppard has made a trip to UK for an unofficial visit.

247Sports recruiting insider Travis Branham reported the visit Friday afternoon.

2023 four-star CG Reed Sheppard is on campus at Kentucky for an unofficial visit, sources tell @247Sports. — Travis Branham (@TravisBranham_) September 24, 2021

Sheppard’s trip to Lexington is the first since he received an offer from UK in July.

