Pikeville Medical Center holds ribbon-cutting ceremony for new wellness center
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 10:07 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Pikeville Medical Center officials announced the grand opening of their new wellness center on Friday.
The PMC Urgent Care and Family Wellness Center, which is located on Cassady Boulevard, is hosting a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 11 a.m. Friday.
Officials say masks must be worn during the event.
Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.