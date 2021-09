LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - The North Laurel Jaguars defeated the South Laurel Cardinals 61-8. The Jaguars defeated the Cardinals for the third year in a row. North Laurel improves to 5-0 on the year, while the Cardinals drop to 0-5.

North Laurel travels to Southwestern next week, while South Laurel also hits the road to play at Pulaski County.

FINAL: North Laurel 61, South Laurel 8



