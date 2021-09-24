Advertisement

MAC plays host to ‘glass-shattering’ sister act

By Buddy Forbes
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 6:15 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - The Mountain Arts Center is preparing the stage for a Grammy-nominated group of ladies.

Larkin Poe, a blues-rock band made up of two musical sisters, hits the stage Sunday night, offering a sound that organizers say is a must-hear.

“They’re innovative musicians and shattering glass. I mean, they are really top-notch musicians. They’re some of those musicians that other bands want them to play for them,” said MAC Executive Director Joe Campbell. “They’ve played for everybody else. Now it’s time to showcase what they can do.”

Campbell said the space will be full of creative energy as the group hits the stage, with opening act The Cold Stares warming up the crowd.

The concert kicks off at 8 p.m. and tickets can be purchased here or at the box office.

