Local churches team up to give meals to healthcare workers

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Several churches in the Hazard area have teamed up to give meals to healthcare workers at the Appalachian Regional Healthcare (ARH) in Hazard.

They were able to donate more than 60 meals on Thursday during the night shift.

The churches also donated more than 45 meals during the Friday day shift.

The meals were given to workers in the medical lab, respiratory therapy, ICU, CCU, radiology, and two COVID-19 units.

These are the groups that helped:

First Presbyterian Church

Bowman Memorial United Methodist

Mother of Good Counsel Catholic Community

CommonBond Christian Fellowship Ministries

Consolidated Baptist Church

First Baptist Church

The Potter’s House Ministry

