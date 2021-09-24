Advertisement

Local churches team up to give meals to healthcare workers

By Chas Jenkins
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 2:23 PM EDT
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Several churches in the Hazard area have teamed up to give meals to healthcare workers at the Appalachian Regional Healthcare (ARH) in Hazard.

They were able to donate more than 60 meals on Thursday during the night shift.

The churches also donated more than 45 meals during the Friday day shift.

The meals were given to workers in the medical lab, respiratory therapy, ICU, CCU, radiology, and two COVID-19 units.

These are the groups that helped:

  • First Presbyterian Church
  • Bowman Memorial United Methodist
  • Mother of Good Counsel Catholic Community
  • CommonBond Christian Fellowship Ministries
  • Consolidated Baptist Church
  • First Baptist Church
  • The Potter’s House Ministry

