KSP: Louisa man arrested on child porn charges

Troopers with Kentucky State Police arrested 34-year-old Phillip Adam Webb Thursday, September...
Troopers with Kentucky State Police arrested 34-year-old Phillip Adam Webb Thursday, September 23, 2021.(Kentucky State Police)
By WYMT News Staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 9:09 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LOUISA, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police troopers arrested a Louisa man on child pornography charges Thursday.

According to KSP Post 14 in Ashland, 34-year-old Phillip Adam Webb was arrested after an Internet Crimes Against Children investigation, which started after KSP Post 14 and Ashland Police discovered the suspect uploading images of child exploitation online.

Officials searched a home in Louisa Wednesday and equipment used to commit the crimes were taken to the Ashland Police Department for examination. Additionally, a handgun was found in Webb’s bedroom and his criminal history reveals he is a convicted felon.

Webb is charged with two counts of distribution of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor, and one count of possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.

He was taken to the Big Sandy Regional Detention Center. An investigation remains ongoing.

