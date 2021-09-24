Gov. Andy Beshear announces less than 4,000 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, no more yellow counties

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - The governor announced 3,941 new COVID-19 cases in Kentucky.

1,094 of Friday’s cases were children under 18. 2,211 Kentuckians remain hospitalized. 632 people remain in the ICU, with 429 on a ventilator.

The Governor also announced 26 COVID-19 deaths, bringing the state’s death toll to 8,492.

As of Friday, 116 counties across the state are in the red zone on the state’s COVID-19 incidence rate map, including all counties in the mountains. Magoffin County leads the state with an incidence rate of 180.9 per 100,000 people. Clinton County, which was in the yellow, is now in the orange. Carlisle County now has the lowest rate at 15.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

