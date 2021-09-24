Advertisement

Gorgeous weather continues across the mountains

WYMT Sunny
WYMT Sunny(WYMT)
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 3:32 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The weather could not be better as we end the work week. We stay sunny and dry with low humidity and below-average temperatures. However, some showers and warmer temperatures are right around the corner.

Today through Sunday

A beautiful day is on tap across our area. We stay sunny and dry with low humidity and below-average temperatures. Highs will top out in the upper-60s to lower-70s, so get out and enjoy!

Into tonight, clouds will start to creep back into the forecast. We stay dry under partly cloudy skies. A nice evening is in store for our local high school football games. You may need a light jacket as temperatures will be falling into the 50s throughout the game.

On Saturday, we stay under a mix of sun and clouds. A few stray showers are possible with high temperatures reaching the lower-70s. Mostly clear skies return to the mountains on Saturday night. Low temperatures will dip down into the lower-50s.

On Sunday, we see more sunshine and blue sky across the area. We stay dry with high temperatures getting into the lower-70s. Again, lows will fall into the lower-50s.

Next Work Week

As we get into Monday, warmer temperatures begin to return. We stay dry under a mix of sun and clouds with high temperatures reaching the upper-70s to lower-80s.

The forecast doesn’t change much into Tuesday. We remain dry under mostly sunny skies. Again, highs top out in the lower-80s.

A stray shower or two is possible on Wednesday, but most of us will be dry. We stay mostly sunny with high temperatures staying in the lower-80s.

Extended Forecast

This mostly dry streak continues into Thursday and Friday.

We stay mostly sunny and dry on both days.

Highs look to stay in the mid-and-upper-70s for both Thursday and Friday.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ARH HOSPITAL
ARH to buy Paul B. Hall Regional Medical Center
Beshear announces new respirators to be made in-state
“They’re not just new jobs, they’re good jobs”; Governor Andy Beshear holds Team Kentucky update
Tammy Beechum (left) was reportedly kidnapped by Thomas Hungerford (right) from a Cadiz, Ky....
KSP: Kidnapping suspect shoots, kills victim before turning gun on himself
(Jenkins Independent Schools)
‘She was a light’: Letcher County teacher leaves legacy of love after COVID-19 death
Satellite data picked up on lightning flashes over Hardy county Friday morning yet there were...
NASA says ‘boom’ and shaking in Virginia was a fireball

Latest News

Meteorologist Evan Hatter's 11:00 p.m. Forecast - September 23, 2021
Meteorologist Evan Hatter's 11:00 p.m. Forecast - September 23, 2021
WYMT Sunny
Gorgeous weather as we head into fall’s first weekend
Paintsville Lake State Park // Allen Bolling
Cool and dry to end the work week
Meteorologist Evan Hatter's 11:00 p.m. Forecast - September 22, 2021
Meteorologist Evan Hatter's 11:00 p.m. Forecast - September 22, 2021