Gorgeous weather continues across the mountains

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The weather could not be better as we end the work week. We stay sunny and dry with low humidity and below-average temperatures. However, some showers and warmer temperatures are right around the corner.

Today through Sunday

A beautiful day is on tap across our area. We stay sunny and dry with low humidity and below-average temperatures. Highs will top out in the upper-60s to lower-70s, so get out and enjoy!

Into tonight, clouds will start to creep back into the forecast. We stay dry under partly cloudy skies. A nice evening is in store for our local high school football games. You may need a light jacket as temperatures will be falling into the 50s throughout the game.

On Saturday, we stay under a mix of sun and clouds. A few stray showers are possible with high temperatures reaching the lower-70s. Mostly clear skies return to the mountains on Saturday night. Low temperatures will dip down into the lower-50s.

On Sunday, we see more sunshine and blue sky across the area. We stay dry with high temperatures getting into the lower-70s. Again, lows will fall into the lower-50s.

Next Work Week

As we get into Monday, warmer temperatures begin to return. We stay dry under a mix of sun and clouds with high temperatures reaching the upper-70s to lower-80s.

The forecast doesn’t change much into Tuesday. We remain dry under mostly sunny skies. Again, highs top out in the lower-80s.

A stray shower or two is possible on Wednesday, but most of us will be dry. We stay mostly sunny with high temperatures staying in the lower-80s.

Extended Forecast

This mostly dry streak continues into Thursday and Friday.

We stay mostly sunny and dry on both days.

Highs look to stay in the mid-and-upper-70s for both Thursday and Friday.

