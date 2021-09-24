Advertisement

A frustrated family and community continues the search for Desheena Kyle

Knoxville Police Department investigators are now investigating the disappearance as a possible homicide.
Knoxville Police now investigating disappearance as possible homicide
Knoxville Police now investigating disappearance as possible homicide(WVLT)
By Sam Luther
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 10:42 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Desheena Kyle has not been seen or heard from in over three months and her family is saying it is, “shocking and borderline unbelievable.”

Kyle’s Aunt, Rita Thomas, said they had believed the case had been investigated as a homicide for months, so the news wasn’t as much of a surprise as it was “devastating.”

The thought of Kyle being harmed upset Thomas as she said, “I am extremely, extremely hurt.”

Knoxville Police said they are now investigating the case as a possible homicide and have identified a person of interest.

29-year-old John Bassett has been Kyle’s boyfriend, and members of the family believe that he has something to do with the 26-year-old’s disappearance.

Bassett was arrested on July 7 for a parole violation and is still in police custody. As of now, he is currently not facing any charges related to Kyle’s disappearance.

Due to the family’s belief that Bassett has something to do with the disappearance, members of the family and community gathered on Thursday night near Bassett’s Ohio Avenue home and searched the surrounding area including the woods on Thomas Street.

“We hope that we can possibly find her. Maybe somewhere in an area where she’s being held against her will. We’ve heard he’s frequented these areas so we’re going to search everywhere he’s felt comfortable,” said Thomas.

The family said there is a $10,000 reward for any information leading to finding Desheena. All you have to do is call 1-800-222-8477.

Thomas feels more can be done, as KPD has said they have searched for hundreds of hours and followed up on more than 17 tips. For the family, they claim the work isn’t done until Desheena is found.

Anyone with information regarding Desheena Kyle’s whereabouts or the circumstances of her disappearance is urged to contact East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477, online or via the free mobile app P3 Tips.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ARH HOSPITAL
ARH to buy Paul B. Hall Regional Medical Center
Beshear announces new respirators to be made in-state
“They’re not just new jobs, they’re good jobs”; Governor Andy Beshear holds Team Kentucky update
Tammy Beechum (left) was reportedly kidnapped by Thomas Hungerford (right) from a Cadiz, Ky....
KSP: Kidnapping suspect shoots, kills victim before turning gun on himself
(Jenkins Independent Schools)
‘She was a light’: Letcher County teacher leaves legacy of love after COVID-19 death
Satellite data picked up on lightning flashes over Hardy county Friday morning yet there were...
NASA says ‘boom’ and shaking in Virginia was a fireball

Latest News

Sherita Smith and her son, Tyree Smith
Mother of slain JCPS teen complained about school bus stop before her son’s shooting death
Knoxville Symphony Orchestra returns to the Tennessee Theatre.
Knoxville Symphony Orchestra returns to the Tennessee Theatre in-person
One student was killed and another wounded in drive-by shooting at bus stop. The two students...
‘He became my child:’ Woman helped bus stop shooting victim until first responders arrived
Janet Hunter and her son are sleeping in their Acura SUV in the parking lot of a Farragut...
Woman with colon cancer living out of car blames Knoxville housing crisis