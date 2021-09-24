A frustrated family and community continues the search for Desheena Kyle

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Desheena Kyle has not been seen or heard from in over three months and her family is saying it is, “shocking and borderline unbelievable.”

Kyle’s Aunt, Rita Thomas, said they had believed the case had been investigated as a homicide for months, so the news wasn’t as much of a surprise as it was “devastating.”

The thought of Kyle being harmed upset Thomas as she said, “I am extremely, extremely hurt.”

Knoxville Police said they are now investigating the case as a possible homicide and have identified a person of interest.

29-year-old John Bassett has been Kyle’s boyfriend, and members of the family believe that he has something to do with the 26-year-old’s disappearance.

Bassett was arrested on July 7 for a parole violation and is still in police custody. As of now, he is currently not facing any charges related to Kyle’s disappearance.

Due to the family’s belief that Bassett has something to do with the disappearance, members of the family and community gathered on Thursday night near Bassett’s Ohio Avenue home and searched the surrounding area including the woods on Thomas Street.

“We hope that we can possibly find her. Maybe somewhere in an area where she’s being held against her will. We’ve heard he’s frequented these areas so we’re going to search everywhere he’s felt comfortable,” said Thomas.

The family said there is a $10,000 reward for any information leading to finding Desheena. All you have to do is call 1-800-222-8477.

Thomas feels more can be done, as KPD has said they have searched for hundreds of hours and followed up on more than 17 tips. For the family, they claim the work isn’t done until Desheena is found.

Anyone with information regarding Desheena Kyle’s whereabouts or the circumstances of her disappearance is urged to contact East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477, online or via the free mobile app P3 Tips.

