Advertisement

Fort Campbell soldier dies during diver training exercise

By 14 News Staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 12:26 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT CAMPBELL, Ky. (AP) - The Army says officials are investigating the death of a Fort Campbell soldier during a diver training exercise.

Fort Campbell said in a statement that the soldier died Tuesday during the exercise at the Joe Swing Park Reservoir on the sprawling Army post along the Kentucky-Tennessee line.

The soldier went into the water while training and didn’t resurface.

Officials say a search began immediately with crews from multiple agencies including Fort Campbell Fire and Emergency Services and the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency.

A body was recovered on Wednesday. Officials say no further information will be released until the soldier’s next-of-kin is notified.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire Dept.: Traffic backing up on I-75 due to crash
Officials: Two injured in I-75 crash
Two Eastern Kentucky school districts make scheduling changes for the upcoming week
Pictured: E.R. Rudder
Rescue Squad: Founding member of Bush Fire Department dies
Knott County campground open for 2021 season
Knott County leaders hoping to expand Mine Made Adventure Park

Latest News

Photo Courtesy: Amy Cockerham, WJHL TV
Recruiters: Southwest Virginia man becomes one of the first in the region to join U.S. Space Force
Vicki Nelson-Jones, of Prichard, and Amy Bowen, of Paintsville, were arrested by the Drug...
Two women arrested on felony drug warrants
Historic pedestrian bridge repairs
City aiming to rehab historic pedestrian bridge
Pictures of Christopher "CJ" Gordon, Jr. and his family filled the Tipsy Cow Bar during a...
Tipsy Cow cornhole tournament raises funds for family of Fayette Co. student who died of COVID
Changes made to Main Street in Hazard
Changes made to Main Street in Hazard