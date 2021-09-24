Advertisement

Elk rut underway in the Great Smoky Mountains

The mating season is underway.(Kyle Grainger, WVLT)
By Kyle Grainger
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 9:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CHEROKEE, NC (WVLT) - Elk are popular in the Great Smoky Mountains right now and rangers have a warning for the public to stay safe.

The Allgeier’s are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary with a trip to Gatlinburg. Thursday, they took a ride over the mountain to Cherokee because Norma wanted to see an elk for the first time.

“I wish he’d stand up,” said Norma. “He keeps doing that, I’m hoping he’ll finally get up and stretch.”

Elk often graze in the field at Oconaluftee and that’s why she made the trip. During the elk rut, the fields are closed so she could only get a glimpse of one head from the car.

“We haven’t been here that long, though, I’m going to stay here for a little while and see if he stands up. If he does, I’ll try to come back after a while maybe there’ll be here,” she said.

Wildlife biologists say this is a stressful time of year for the elk. Due to the stress, officials continue to remind the public to keep distance from them.

“It’s a critical time a year for those animals, they’re under a lot of stress, and we ask people to not stress them out by trying to encroach further upon them where they have to spend time dealing with you, rather than dealing with each other,” said Joe Yarkovich, a wildlife biologist with the Great Smoky Mountains.

The elk rut is mating season and many people come to watch and take pictures. Rangers remind visitors that all activity needs to be done at a distance.

“We’ve got the rule that you have to stay within 50 yards or any distance that disturbs or displaces that animal. So if you walk up closer than half a football field to that animal you’re in violation of that regulation,” said Yarkovich.

The mating season will last through October. The best time to see one is early mornings or early evenings.

