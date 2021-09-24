Dollywood’s Splash Country to host COVID-19 vaccine, testing events

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Sevier County Emergency Management Agency will be holding COVID-19 vaccine and testing events in the parking lot of Dollywood’s Splash Country, the organization announced Friday.

The vaccine events will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays and from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Those who need a COVID-19 test can get one on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Dollywood’s Splash Country is located at 2603 Veterans Blvd.

