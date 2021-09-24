Advertisement

Delta bans 1,600 people from flying

By CNN
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 2:20 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Delta has banned more than 1,600 unruly passengers since the pandemic started and now wants all airlines to share their lists for a national no-fly list.

Delta’s announcement echoes a similar plea from airline workers unions this week.

The Association of Flight Attendants called on both regulators and airlines to coordinate their lists of unruly passengers during a congressional hearing.

The Federal Aviation Administration has fielded complaints against almost 4,400 passengers this year alone.

Such complaints have risen dramatically since the start of the pandemic and often stem from a federal requirement to wear masks imposed by the Transportation Security Administration.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ARH HOSPITAL
ARH to buy Paul B. Hall Regional Medical Center
Beshear announces new respirators to be made in-state
“They’re not just new jobs, they’re good jobs”; Governor Andy Beshear holds Team Kentucky update
Tammy Beechum (left) was reportedly kidnapped by Thomas Hungerford (right) from a Cadiz, Ky....
KSP: Kidnapping suspect shoots, kills victim before turning gun on himself
A few years ago the Housing Development Alliance, working with the City of Hazard, began work...
“I’m as happy as I can be.” First resident moves into Allais area subdivision
(Jenkins Independent Schools)
‘She was a light’: Letcher County teacher leaves legacy of love after COVID-19 death

Latest News

Michael Coghill is charged with lewd/indecent acts to a child.
Witness tackles man accused of inappropriately touching a child at a bus stop
The unprecedented partisan review — focused on the vote count in Arizona’s largest county,...
Draft of Arizona GOP’s vote review finds wider Biden win
Men lift a baby over the waters of the Rio Grande river as migrants, many from Haiti, wade...
Officials: All migrants are gone from Texas border camp
Vice President Kamala Harris appeared three times on the ABC talk show — all remotely due to...
Positive COVID tests on ‘The View’ throw Kamala Harris interview into chaos
Hazard churches team up to help donate meals to ARH workers
Local churches team up to give meals to healthcare workers