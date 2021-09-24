Advertisement

Community mourns loss of FCPS student who died from COVID-19

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 11:40 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington community is mourning the loss of a Fayette County student to COVID-19.

Those who knew 15-year-old Christopher Gordon, who went by the nickname CJ, described him as a thoughtful young man with a bright future. He was a student at The Learning Center.

Christopher died Thursday morning. He’s the first student in Fayette County Public Schools to die from COVID-19.

District leaders tell us they are deeply saddened by the loss.

Governor Andy Beshear has directed that all state office flags be lowered at half-staff Friday in honor of all Kentuckians lost to the virus, including more than 30 educators and and K-12 school employees.

CJ’s mother spoke with our partners at the Lexington Herald-Leader. She said she and her son started to show symptoms earlier in September. She’s not sure who caught the virus first or where they got it. She said CJ was not ready to take the COVID-19 vaccine, that’s why she didn’t force him to get it.

CJ was one of three students at The Learning Center to test positive for the virus this month. The principal said CJ brought kindness, compassion and laughter to those around him.

The district has grief counselors available.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ARH HOSPITAL
ARH to buy Paul B. Hall Regional Medical Center
Beshear announces new respirators to be made in-state
“They’re not just new jobs, they’re good jobs”; Governor Andy Beshear holds Team Kentucky update
Tammy Beechum (left) was reportedly kidnapped by Thomas Hungerford (right) from a Cadiz, Ky....
KSP: Kidnapping suspect shoots, kills victim before turning gun on himself
A few years ago the Housing Development Alliance, working with the City of Hazard, began work...
“I’m as happy as I can be.” First resident moves into Allais area subdivision
(Jenkins Independent Schools)
‘She was a light’: Letcher County teacher leaves legacy of love after COVID-19 death

Latest News

Hazard churches team up to help donate meals to ARH workers
Local churches team up to give meals to healthcare workers
World Chicken Festival
The World Chicken Festival returns to London
World Chicken Festival in London
Kentucky Theatre could be reopening soon