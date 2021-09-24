Advertisement

CDC says third vaccine dose is OK for immunocompromised

The CDC is expected to meet today to vote on COVID-19 booster shots.
By Phil Pendleton
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 3:26 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CUMBERLAND, Ky. (WYMT) - The Center for Disease Control announced its endorsement of a third vaccine dose this week.

This dose, also known as a booster shot, would be an additional shot for people who have already received the first two doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

Christy Green of the Cumberland Valley District Health Department said they have already given out some doses of the booster, and have been for the last two weeks.

She added the third dose is recommended for those over 65 years old and those with chronic health problems.

“So this 3rd dose helps those with those underlying conditions build a sufficient amount of antibodies to be well protected,” said Green.

It has not been officially determined if the third dose will be recommended for everyone.

The CDC is currently reviewing data on the possibility of a booster for Moderna and Johnson and Johnson.

