Below-average temperatures continue through the weekend, stray showers possible on Saturday

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A cool and dry evening is on tap across the mountains. These below-average temperatures continue through the weekend, but a few showers are possible by Saturday.

Tonight through Sunday night

A beautiful evening is in store! We stay dry, but clouds will begin to creep back into our region. It looks to be great weather for our high school football games, but you may want to grab a light sweater or jacket. Low temperatures will bottom out in the lower-50s through the overnight hours.

We stay partly to mostly cloudy on Saturday. A few showers will be possible throughout the day. It will not rain everywhere or all day long, but a stray shower can’t be ruled out. High temperatures top out in the lower-70s.

Into Saturday night, clouds begin to fade away. We stay mostly clear and dry through the overnight hours. Temperatures will bottom out in the lower-50s.

Sunshine is back in full force on Sunday. We remain mostly sunny and dry with highs topping out in the lower-70s. Lows fall into the lower-50s under mostly clear skies.

The Next Work Week

The forecast doesn’t change much into the next work week.

We stay mostly sunny and dry on Monday and Tuesday but warmer. Highs reach the lower-80s on both days.

You can expect more of the same for Wednesday. We remain mostly dry under mostly sunny skies. Highs top out in the lower-80s.

Extended Forecast

This dry stretch of weather continues into Thursday and Friday.

We stay mostly sunny and mostly dry on both days with highs topping out in the mid-to-upper-70s.

