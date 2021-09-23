Advertisement

The World Chicken Festival kicks off

The World Chicken Festival in London will not take place this year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.(World Chicken Festival)
By Phil Pendleton
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 3:59 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - One of Southern Kentucky’s largest festivals is returning after being canceled last year.

The World Chicken Festival runs Thursday night through Sunday.

After canceling last year, organizers are thrilled to once again offer the World Chicken Festival to this community. They believe, per CDC guidelines, they can have this event and have it safely.

Rides, vendors, free concerts and lots of food await people. There could be thousands of people roaming the downtown area, but organizers say the fact that it is outdoors where people can spread apart, and other outdoor festivals have taken place without being super spreaders, they are confident this will be safe also. However, the pandemic is still having an impact on the event as some of the contests have been postponed until next year.

“We are following CDC guidelines, for outdoor activities,” said Kelly Burton, an organizer with the festival. “If you think that a mask makes it safer for you, then by all means wear a mask. There are no requirements.”

In previous years, the festival has hosted approximately 100,000 people.

