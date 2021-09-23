Workforce shortage threatens economic recovery, complete outlook unclear for now

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Kentucky Chamber has released one of their quarterly reports evaluating economic recovery in the state.

Data suggests that hiring has stalled, which threatens a strong economic return. At the same time, consumer demand is high, leaving business owners in a tough spot.

Officials at the Kentucky Chamber, like Dr. Charles Aull, the Senior Policy Analyst, said that the data is based on a time that predates the end of federal benefits and the Delta surge.

”So, even if you’re an individual that was perhaps on the fence about going back to the workforce because you’re receiving federal unemployment benefits,” said Dr. Aull. “There’s probably still going to be a month or two of lag.”

Aull said these reports are created to help policy makers, business leaders and the general stay informed on economic needs and opportunities.

