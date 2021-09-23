Advertisement

WATCH LIVE: Appalachian Wireless Game of the Week, South Laurel at North Laurel

(WYMT)
By WYMT Sports Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 7:10 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - Our Appalachian Wireless Game of the Week hits Thursday night this week as the #3 team in our Alice Lloyd College Mountain Top Ten the North Laurel Jaguars host the South Laurel Cardinals.

Former UK quarterback Freddie Maggard will join Jon North on the call this evening.

You can watch the game live on our second channel Heroes and Icons (over-the-air channel 57.2, check your local cable listings) and right here on WYMT.com.+

