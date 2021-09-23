Advertisement

University of Kentucky now giving more COVID updates, specific numbers to public

As of Wednesday, UK is closing in on a 90% vaccination rate throughout campus.
By Grace Finerman
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 3:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The University of Kentucky began releasing more COVID-19 updates on Wednesday.

The school’s COVID-19 dashboard will be brought up to date two times a week rather than once and will have more specific data.

Less isn’t always more, according to University of Kentucky officials.

“We’re able to provide more data, provide it more often, and that’s part of being a transparent and open campus that’s willing to engage in dialogue,” said UK spokesperson Jay Blanton.

Numbers show vaccination rates for the campus as a whole, plus percentages for students, staff, and UK Healthcare. Cases are split into categories: active, recovered, and newly reported.

It’s not just about getting out information. It’s about where students can access it.

“I think emails are probably the best way to reach out to students,” said grad student Kalena Borchardt.

Messages students like Borchardt get in their inbox don’t only bring updates. They also have information about protocols, like testing for people who don’t get the shot.

“I think the campus is doing the best it can right now given the circumstances, and I think it’s going fairly well,” Borchardt said. “Students are wanting things to go back to normal so they are doing the best that they can as well.”

Blanton hopes people on and off campus see the data. He says it’s one more way for the university to be transparent.

“25,000 or so employees, 30,000 students, we have the largest footprint by far in terms of employees,” Blanton said. “We’re a city within a city, so it’s really important that we’re a good neighbor.”

